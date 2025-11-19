Terrifying Shift In New York’s Flu Data Has Experts Worried
The flu is already spreading across New York at terrifying rates.
New data shows that flu season is already off to a strong start across the Empire State.
Flu Already Exploding In New York State
New York’s flu season is already exploding, and the numbers are way worse than anyone expected.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that an expert this could be one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory. That already seems to be true.
Confirmed Cases Of The Flu Up Nearly 80 Percent In One Week
According to the New York State Department of Health, confirmed cases of the flu are up 78 percent in the past week.
Hospitalizations are up 53 percent, health officials report.
Cases of the flu in New York are likely worse, that's because not everyone sick gets tested.
Locally Cases Worse In Westchester County
Here in the Hudson Valley, Westchester County is the local counties with the highest infection totals, followed by Orange and Dutchess counties.
Experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting sick is to practice good hygiene and get a flu shot.
Australia's flu season typically gives a good prediction on how bad the flu will be in America.
The 2025 flu season in Australia was the worst on record. It had an early start, rapid transmission, and a record number of lab-confirmed cases.
