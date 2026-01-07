New York Flu Crisis Sets Records But Worst Still On The Way

Flu cases continue to surge across the U.S. and New York, but officials fear the worst has yet to come.

Nearly 10 Percent Of Doctor Visits Are Flu-Related

According to the CDC, about 10 percent of doctor visits for the week ending December 27th were connected with flu-like sickness.

That’s the highest percentage since the CDC started tracking that data nearly 30 years ago.

The week ending Dec. 27th is the most recent week on record.

Flu Remains Very High In New York State

The CDC also reports that most of the nation is reporting high or very high levels of flu activity. It’s very high in New York.

The CDC estimates there have been 11 million flu cases so far this season, along with 5,000 flu-related deaths.

Peak Flu Season Hasn't Arrived In New York

Health officials in New York are very worried. In recent weeks, New York State set a single-week record for flu cases and hospitalizations.

Experts are worried because the worst of the flu season is yet to come.

Flu cases usually peak in late January.

Officials say that flu shots are still available and still recommended.

Other ways to avoid getting sick include: more hand washing, don't touch your mouth or nose without washing, and stay home when sick.

