The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions."

Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area.

Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Forecasters say to expect 60-mile-per-hour winds in some areas by Friday. High winds could blow out Christmas decorations.

On Friday temperatures are expected to take a nose dive, which could flash freezing.

Ice is expected to quickly form on sidewalks and roadways making travel hazardous right into the Christmas weekend.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

2 Feet Of Snow Once Predicted For Hudson Valley

Major Winter Storm Blankets Northeast With Snow Getty Images loading...

Last week we reported the Hudson Valley could see over two feet of snow in the days leading up to Christmas.

While snow is no longer predicted wild weather leading up to the holiday should impact the region.

"Flash Freeze" May Impact Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley meteorologist believes the region has a good chance of dealing with a flash freeze.

Canva Canva loading...

"I am monitoring the potential for a flash freeze in the Hudson Valley on Friday afternoon. This means that wet surfaces could quickly turn icy over a ~3-hour period," Noll tweeted. "Winds will also be strong, gusting 40-50 mph."

Early Wednesday morning, Noll warned the chances of a flash freeze have increased.

"⚠️ Crashing temperatures could create icy conditions during the Friday afternoon & evening commute in the #HudsonValley ⛸️," Noll tweeted. "There's also a chance for damaging winds."

Hudson Valley Weather Predicts Flash Freeze

Hudson Valley Weather states a "flash freeze will occur" late Friday into Saturday when temperatures go from the 40s or 50s to teens and single digits before midnight Friday.

"This will create Black Ice on surfaces from runoff from the storm making surfaces slippery for driving and walking. Remember, bridges freeze before ground surfaces," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Weather warns the weather leading up to Christmas is a "multi-hazard weather event" with "treacherous travel conditions."

"⚠️This will be a multi-hazard weather event for our region. Rain, Snow, high winds, possible flash flooding in higher terrain, and a powerful arctic burst of extremely cold air. This will make for treacherous travel conditions."

Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

The 30 Smallest Towns In New York State On The Brink of Ghost Towns? The 30 smallest towns in New York State reveal amazingly low population numbers.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.