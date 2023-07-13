First 2 Upstate New York Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Opening Very Soon

First 2 Upstate New York Chick-Fil-A Restaurants Opening Very Soon

Chick-Fil-A

Upstate New York residents are now just days away from feasting at Chick-Fil-A! And we aren't talking about a rest-stop.

In 2022, Hudson Valley Post reported New York State residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York on the New York State Thruway.

Ardsley Service Area

The popular fast food chain just opened inside the Ardsley Travel Plaza along the New York State Thruway in Hastings-On-Hudson.

The location is the seventh new service area to open to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million project to redevelop and modernize all 27 Thruway service areas.

The Ardsley Service Area is located on I-87 northbound between exit 6A (Stew Leonard Drive) and exit 7 (Ardsley - NY Route 9A). The facility is more than 14,000 square feet, officials say.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Rest Stop On New York State Thruway In Plattekill, New York

On Wednesday, May 4, the 20,000-square-foot service area officially opened for business at the Plattekill rest stop on the New York State Thruway.

While it's great to have some Chick-Fil-A locations, a rest stop isn't the same as a real store.

Until next week, the closest full Chick-Fil-A restaurants to the Hudson Valley are located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

Chick-Fil-A Opening In Clifton Park, New York

 

Chick-Fil-A Opening In North Greenbush, New York

 

Both locations will have dual-lane drive-thrus. Both are expected to create 80 t0 120 jobs, according to Chick-Fil-A

Both restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday. All Chick-Fil-A eateries are closed on Sunday.

