Tiny New York County Named Most Beautiful In State

This county beat out more popular destinations in the Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, New York City and Catskills.

According an international travel website the most beautiful part of New York State is found in the Finger Lakes Region.

Love Exploring named "The most beautiful county, parish or borough in every state."

Seneca County In New York's Most Beautiful County

The travel blog notes you can find "pretty much every type of beauty in New York," including "peaks, rivers, and meadows" in the Hudson Valley, Adirondacks and Catskills, "country elegance" of the Hamptons or the "gleaming skyscrapers" of New York City.

But it's Seneca County that just earned a major bragging right as the most beautiful county in New York State. In a state packed with natural wonders, that's no small feat.

Seneca County was chosen as the most beautiful part of new York because of "the way it kisses the shorelines of two of the state's spindly Finger Lakes: Seneca and Cayuga."

Seneca County boasts the highest number of wineries in the Finger Lakes region. The county also earned the honor thanks to its wineries with water views and a scenic driving loop that passes state parks and pretty villages.

Steeped In History

Nature lovers can explore the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, a 10,000-acre haven for migratory birds and wetland wildlife

Seneca County is steeped in history—it’s the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, with Seneca Falls offering museums and landmarks that tell the story. Add in charming towns like Waterloo and Ovid, plus events like the Seneca Falls Canal Fest and the Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day celebration, and you’ve got a county that blends natural beauty with rich culture.

