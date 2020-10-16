Female Fighter From Wappingers Offered Professional MMA Contract

Who doesn't love a good local success story?

A professional fighter from right here in the Hudson Valley has recently accepted a contract with one of the largest MMA promotions in the world.

One resident of the Hudson Valley is proving that hard work really does pay off.

Local MMA fighter and coach, Fatima Kline has been honing her martial arts skills for over ten years and she continues to elevate her fighting career to the professional level. Even though she's been competing for years she feels like her career is just beginning. After starting her martial arts journey for the purpose of self defense she eventually discovered the thrill of competition and her passion for the sport has only gotten bigger. She's competed in events from everything to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai kick boxing and boxing and has multiple championship titles to her credit. She has even made her way to the Junior Olympics.

As a long time student of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and a transplant to the Hudson Valley from Long Island, Fatima found a new home training under Mike Wacker out of Blackhole BJJ in Wappingers Falls.

The sport of MMA has come a long way since its barbaric and no holds barred roots with he old days of the UFC. Women have had a much more prominent role in the mixed martial arts world over the last 10 years.

Invicta Fighting Championships is an all-women's MMA organization and is major stepping stone for female fighters to make their way to the UFC.

Kline has officially signed a contract with Invicta Fighting Championships and we may see her competing next year or even sooner. Invicta fights can be streamed online or accessed through UFC Fight Pass.

Perhaps one day we'll see her hanging with Joe Rogan after a fight shouting out the Hudson Valley.