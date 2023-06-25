Here's a person who found themselves in a bit of a bind. State police say a New York state woman has been arrested and charged with DWI. The alleged incident occurred Sunday, when state police say they saw a vehicle in a ditch off of a main state route.

What could land this suspect into even deeper trouble says officials, is that she not only resisted arrest, but was traveling with a child at the time..

Potential Penalties

According to the Law Office of Stephen Bilkis and Associates, the penalties for an Aggravated DWI first offense is a maximum fine is $2,500 and a driver’s license suspension of one year.

See Also: Troopers Say Hudson Valley Woman With Aggravated DWI Gets Another DWI

A second Aggravated DWI in the past ten years can be punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to four years in prison.

New York Woman Allegedly Drove Off Road Into Ditch

New York State police said in a press release that troopers observed a vehicle in a ditch on State Route 31 in the town of Arcadia. Officials say after an investigation, a 29-year-old woman was arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child (E Felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor).

Danny Hooks Danny Hooks loading...

Police say the suspect was transported for processing and taken to Wayne County Jail for arraignment.

Traffic Crashes in NY Statistics

According to Tripnet.org, a total of 5,019 people were killed in traffic crashes in New York from 2015-2019. One somewhat startling statistic is that the fatality rate on New York’s non-interstate rural roads is more than two and a half times higher than on all other roads in the state, according to numbers.

How Many DWIs Has This Man Got?

Remember this story from late 2022?

CBS says that police responded to a two car crash on Route 4 in late December. Police say that the driver suspected of DWI had hit the other driver from behind. After an investigation, East Greenbush police determined that the driver was intoxicated at the time.

Police say the most recent arrest would make it his 6th for DWI. CBS says he is facing charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree.

The New York DMV says that a third DWI or DWAI-Drug violation in 10 years carries a mandatory fine of $2,000 to $10,000.