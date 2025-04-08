Felon Ran Massive Meth Lab Beside Upstate New York Church, SP

New York State Police say they found a Breaking Bad-like meth lab inside a quiet Upstate New York hometown. A "felon," known by police was arrested.

Police confirmed the arrest on Monday after a raid last week.

New York State Police Seize Meth Lab and Arrest Felon In Schuyler County, New York

On April 3, 2025, members of the New York State Police Troop E Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, with help from the State Police Uniform Force and the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team West executed a search warrant at 2665 Church Road in the town of Reading, Schuyler County.

The home is next door to the Reading Community Church, according to Google.

Following the search warrant, 44-year-old Jeremy Wright, who police describe as a "felon" was arrested.

The man from Reading, New York was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (A-II Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd – Intent to Sell (B Felony)

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd Degree (D Felony)

What Did Police Find Inside Upstate New York Home

Police accuse Wright of running a meth lab inside the home. Authorities seized

Approximately 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine oil

Approximately 2 gallons of methamphetamine oil

Approximately 1/8 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 300 pseudoephedrine pills

Digital scales

Packaging materials

One antique pistol

Laboratory equipment, solvents, and chemical reagents used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine

Wright was taken to Schuyler County Jail for CAP arraignment.

