Felon Ran Massive Meth Lab Beside Upstate New York Church, SP
New York State Police say they found a Breaking Bad-like meth lab inside a quiet Upstate New York hometown. A "felon," known by police was arrested.
Police confirmed the arrest on Monday after a raid last week.
New York State Police Seize Meth Lab and Arrest Felon In Schuyler County, New York
On April 3, 2025, members of the New York State Police Troop E Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, with help from the State Police Uniform Force and the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team West executed a search warrant at 2665 Church Road in the town of Reading, Schuyler County.
The home is next door to the Reading Community Church, according to Google.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Following the search warrant, 44-year-old Jeremy Wright, who police describe as a "felon" was arrested.
Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York
State
The man from Reading, New York was charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd (A-II Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd – Intent to Sell (B Felony)
- Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine 3rd Degree (D Felony)
See More: Upstate New York Home To World's Cleanest, Most Beautiful Lake
What Did Police Find Inside Upstate New York Home
Police accuse Wright of running a meth lab inside the home. Authorities seized
- Approximately 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine
- Approximately 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine oil
- Approximately 2 gallons of methamphetamine oil
- Approximately 1/8 ounce of psilocybin mushrooms
- Approximately 300 pseudoephedrine pills
- Digital scales
- Packaging materials
- One antique pistol
- Laboratory equipment, solvents, and chemical reagents used in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine
Wright was taken to Schuyler County Jail for CAP arraignment.