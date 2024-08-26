FDA: “Inorganic” Drinks Sold At Supermarkets In New York

The FDA is updating its urgent recall because the products "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

Great Value is recalling nearly ten thousand bottles of apple juice sold at Walmart.

Apple Juice Sold At Walmart Recalled

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Great Value is recalling Apple Juice that was sold in six-packs of eight-ounce plastic bottles with a best-buy date of December 2024.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

The juice is sold at Walmart in 25 states, including New York State, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

"Inorganic Arsenic" Found In Juice Sold At Walmarts Across New York State

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA says the juice contains unsafe levels of "inorganic arsenic."

"Product contains inorganic arsenic above action level set in industry guidance," the FDA states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Inorganic arsenic is "more dangerous" to humans than organic arsenic and the health effects are "more severe."

"Current research indicates that inorganic arsenic is more dangerous than organic arsenic and the health effects from exposure are more severe," the FDA said.

Updated Classification

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA recently upgraded the recall to a "Class II" recall.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Class II recalls "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the FDA.

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items; How To Stay Safe

Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe The CDC estimates that 48 million people in the U.S. are infected by a food-borne illness every year, and an average of 3000 people even die.

These are the top 10 foods most likely to be recalled, according to Consumer Reports. However, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy them if you take steps to stay safe. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva

Keep Reading:

New York State Alert- Threat Leads To Ground Beef Recall