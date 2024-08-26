FDA: “Inorganic” Drinks Sold At Supermarkets In New York
The FDA is updating its urgent recall because the products "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."
Great Value is recalling nearly ten thousand bottles of apple juice sold at Walmart.
Great Value is recalling Apple Juice that was sold in six-packs of eight-ounce plastic bottles with a best-buy date of December 2024.
“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”
The juice is sold at Walmart in 25 states, including New York State, as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
"Inorganic Arsenic" Found In Juice Sold At Walmarts Across New York State
The FDA says the juice contains unsafe levels of "inorganic arsenic."
"Product contains inorganic arsenic above action level set in industry guidance," the FDA states.
Inorganic arsenic is "more dangerous" to humans than organic arsenic and the health effects are "more severe."
"Current research indicates that inorganic arsenic is more dangerous than organic arsenic and the health effects from exposure are more severe," the FDA said.
Updated Classification
The FDA recently upgraded the recall to a "Class II" recall.
Class II recalls "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the FDA.
