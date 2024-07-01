FDA: Destroy These Toxic Items Found In New York State, Many Sick

The FDA warns these toxic items can cause seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, vomiting and much more.

The FDA announced that a California company has recalled over 20 products that have cause New Yorkers to get sick.

Prophet Premium Blends Recalls Diamond Shruumz Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Prophet Premium Blends of Santa Ana, California is recalling Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies.

Below are photos and names of all of the recalled products. If you have these in your home you should "destroy" them.

FDA: Destroy These Items ASAP

Reason For Recall: Toxic Levels of Muscimol

According to the FDA, the recalled products have "toxic" levels of muscimol. This has caused a wide range of dangerous symptoms.

"Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products. Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension," the FDA states.

As of this writing, 39 people have gotten sick, including in New York, from the recalled products.

Illnesses have been reported in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, GA, IN, IA, KY, MD, MN, MO, MT NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, SC, TN.

"Reported symptoms have included those linked to central nervous system excitation (e.g., seizures, agitation, and involuntary muscle contractions), central nervous system depression (e.g., loss of consciousness, confusion, and sleepiness), gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g., nausea and vomiting), and cardiovascular involvement (e.g., abnormal heart rates and hyper/hypotension)," the FDA adds in its recall notice.

The company has stopped production and distribution of the recalled items. Retailers and wholesalers "should discontinue use, stop distribution, quarantine the product immediately," the FDA warns.

Any New Yorkers who purchased the product are "urged to stop using the product," and "destroy the product."

140444724 Thomas Perkins

