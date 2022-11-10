FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state.

New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.

Goshen, New York Man Wanted By New York State Police And FBI For Allegedly Raping Child

NYSP NYSP loading...

Torres was wanted by the FBI and New York State Police for allegedly raping a young girl.

On October 16, 2022, New York State Police from the Monroe barracks investigated allegations that Torres had sexual conduct with a child who was less than 13 years old, police say.

Torres was last seen in Middletown, New York, officials say. He's described as being 5'9" and 165 pounds. Two days later, after learning that Torres allegedly fled the state to avoid being arrested, New York State Police asked the FBI for help with finding Torres.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Wanted Goshen, New York Man Found in New Jersey

NYSP NYSP loading...

On Nov. 5, 2022, Torres was located by the FBI and State Police in the Town of West Orange, New Jersey, police say. He was arrested and transported back to New York.

Torres was arraigned in the Town of Tuxedo Court and remanded to Orange County Jail.

New York State Police were assisted by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, the Orange County Child Abuse Unit, the Town of Goshen Police Department, the West Orange Police Department (New Jersey), the Marta Police Department (Georgia), the Chamblee Police Department (Georgia), the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the US Attorney’s Office.

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic