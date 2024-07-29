Fatal Rear-End Crash On Interstate 84 In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was killed in a rear-end crash on I-84 in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

New York State Police confirmed the investigation into a fatal crash in Orange County on Interstate 84

State Police are investigating a fatal collision on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh

The crash happened on Saturday around 7:30 a.m., on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh. State troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident.

According to New York State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a small compact car was rear-ended by an SUV.

The impact caused both vehicles to leave Interstate 84.

1 Dead Following Crash On I-84 In Orange County, New York

The SUV then rolled over. The driver was the only person in the SUV. The SUV driver was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

Information about the SUV driver hasn't been released. Police didn't release any details about anyone in the compact car. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

New York State Police Are Looking For Witnesses

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and are hoping witnesses come forward.

"State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or observed the vehicles prior to the crash to please contact the state police at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated in a press release.

