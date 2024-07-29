Fatal Rear-End Crash On Interstate 84 In Hudson Valley, New York

Fatal Rear-End Crash On Interstate 84 In Hudson Valley, New York

Canva

One person was killed in a rear-end crash on I-84 in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

New York State Police confirmed the investigation into a fatal crash in Orange County on Interstate 84

State Police are investigating a fatal collision on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh

The crash happened on Saturday around 7:30 a.m., on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh. State troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

According to New York State Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a small compact car was rear-ended by an SUV.

The impact caused both vehicles to leave Interstate 84.

1 Dead Following Crash On I-84 In Orange County, New York

Google
loading...

The SUV then rolled over. The driver was the only person in the SUV. The SUV driver was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Information about the SUV driver hasn't been released. Police didn't release any details about anyone in the compact car. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

New York State Police Are Looking For Witnesses

Google
loading...

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and are hoping witnesses come forward.

Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures

"State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or observed the vehicles prior to the crash to please contact the state police at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State

We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times. 

Keep Reading:

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

The FBI's 5 Most Dangerous Hometowns In New York State

These five places from New York State are among the 22 most dangerous cities in the Northeast.
Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Orange County

More From Hudson Valley Post