Tragic Crash Closes I-84 For Hours In Upstate New York

A New York man lost his life in a horrific I-84 crash that shut down traffic for hours. What State Police say happened seconds before impact might surprise you.

A Brooklyn man is identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Putnam County earlier this week.

Update On Fatal Accident That Closed I-84 In Putnam County

The fatal crash happened on June 23, 2025, at approximately 1:48 p.m., on Interstate 84 westbound in the area of mile marker 61.4, in the Town of Kent.

New York State Police identified the deceased as 36-year-old Nodir Umarov of Brooklyn, New York.

The crash closed I-84 westbound in the area would be closed to all traffic until after 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Umarov's 2024 Ram truck was traveling behind a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer on I-84 west.

The tractor-trailer began to slow down as it approached a work zone. Umarov's vehicle didn't stop and slammed into the back of the trailer.

As a result of the impact, the tractor-trailer hit a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, and the Ram also hit a Nissan Altima.

Umarov was the only person in the Ram. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the Peterbilt, Subaru Crosstrek, and Nissan Altima reported no injuries, police say.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

