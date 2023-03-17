1 Arrested After Hudson Valley Mother Killed In Head-On Crash
One person has been arrested after a nearly one-year investigation into a head-on crash that took the life of a Hudson Valley mother.
On Thursday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person has been arrested following an investigation into a fatal accident in April 2022.
Fatal Accident In the Town Of Wallkill, New York
On April 7, 2022, at 9:36 a.m., police responded to a report of a two-car accident on Route 211 East near the intersection of Camp Orange Road.
Arriving officers found Jean Kallus, 57, of Montgomery, New York suffering from serious injuries. Kallus was first taken to Garnet Health Medical Center and later to Westchester County Medical Center.
Montgomery, New York Mother Killed In Crash
On April 10, 2022, Kallus died from injuries at Westchester Medical Center.
She spent over 32 years working as an attorney for Legal Aid Society of Orange County.
"Jean will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother," her obituary states.
Cause Of Fatal Accident In Orange County, New York
Police determined Kallus was traveling in the westbound lane on Route 211 when her vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle that was operated by 56-year-old Faith E. Illenberg of the Town of Wallkill.
Before the collision Illenberg was driving in the eastbound lane but veered into the westbound lane causing the head-on collision, police say.
Illenberg was also injured in the crash.
Town of Wallkill Resident Charged With Criminally Negligent Homicide
On Thursday, Illenberg was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a class E felony.
Police did not say how the investigation led to the charge.
Illenberg was issued an appearance ticket.