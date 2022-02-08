Beacon Man Killed During Two-Car Head On Crash

One person is dead after a two car crash over the weekend in Beacon.

At approximately 9:50 pm on Saturday, February 5th, the City of Beacon Police responded to the report of a two car motor vehicle accident in the area of 511 Fishkill Avenue in Beacon. The incident involved a Subaru Outback and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Beacon Police reported that the sole occupant of the red Subaru Outback, later identified as 49-year-old Beacon resident Derron E. Holmes, was not responsive at the time the police arrived at the scene of the accident. Holmes was not breathing and did not have a pulse, police say, when they removed him from the vehicle and began resuscitation efforts.

Holmes was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police also reported that the driver of the second vehicle, a male, the sole occupant of the Jeep Cherokee, reported pain in multiple areas of his body. He was reportedly transported to Vassar Brothers Medical Center by the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance and later released.

Information about the identity of the second driver was not shared.

The area where the accident occurred on Fishkill Avenue, also known as Rt. 52, was closed to traffic so The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction team could reconstruct the accident.

Additional details, including the cause of the accident, have not been released.

A few hours later, a second accident occurred when an officer assigned to the road closure was sitting in his patrol vehicle in Beacon and his car was struck by a drunk driver.

