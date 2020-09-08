Reported Fatal Accident Closed All Lanes on Taconic Highway Southbound in Fishkill

Update: The accident was cleared around 10:15 a.m. More information isn't known at this time.

A fatal accident has reportedly closed down both lanes on the Taconic in East Fishkill.

The commute on your first day back to work might be a slow one if you rely on heading south on the Taconic.

According to our traffic center, a fatal crash has closed both lanes on the Taconic Highway southbound just south of the Carpenter Rd Exit in East Fishkill. The site is currently the scene of an investigation. At this time there is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

If you're travelling through that exit please seek an alternate route.

