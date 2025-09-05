Fall Allergies In New York Are Longer, Harder, And More Severe
Fall allergies are affecting New York more severely than ever, with climate change extending the season and exacerbating symptoms for millions.
Fall allergy season is here, impacting millions of people worldwide.
Fall Allergy Season Is Beginning
Fall allergies are caused by various allergens that become more abundant during the autumn season, including:
- Ragweed pollen
- Mold spores
- Dust mites
- Tree pollen
- Pet dander
- Smoke
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Climate Change Is Making Fall Allergies Worse
According to the New York Times, fall allergies are "real" and "they're getting worse."
Experts tell the New York Times that climate change is making the allergy season "longer and more intense."
Symptoms of fall allergies include:
- Sneezing
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Itchy eyes
- Post-nasal drip
- Coughing
- Fatigue
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York
State
What You Can Do To Help With Fall Allergies In New York
Experts say now is a good time to dust and vacuum your home, especially in the bedroom. This can help ease allergy symptoms.
It's also a good idea to wash your bedding more frequently, consider using dust mite covers, and change the air filters in your furnace before turning on the heat.
If you are dealing with nasal congestion, nasal sprays are recommended.
Keep Reading:
8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies
8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies
Gallery Credit: Boris
Struggling With Seasonal Allergies? Try These Foods
Struggling With Seasonal Allergies? Try These Foods
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan
15 Immunity-Boosting Foods To Help Fight Allergies
15 Immunity Boosting Foods To Help Fight Allergies
Gallery Credit: Delish