Facebook Market Leads To Death of Spring Valley Man in Bronx

A Hudson Valley man was murdered "execution-style" after meeting up with a group to buy something from social media.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Jefferson Hernandez of Spring Valley and a group of friends traveled from Rockland County to the Bronx to purchase motorcycles he found on Facebook Marketplace, WPIX reports.

Hernandez hoped to buy two Kawaski motorcycles via social media. He drove with two or three friends in a U-Haul to the area of E. 144th Street. and Exterior Street, under the Major Deegan Expressway, to purchase the motorcycles, officials say.

Spring Valley, New York Man Murdered In The Bronx

Instead of a transaction, police say Hernandez was murdered "execution-style," ABC reports. The sellers said they were going to grab paperwork for the motorcycles, but instead returned with guns and fired shots.

Hernandez was shot several times in the, according to the New York Daily News.

The 20-year-old from Spring Valley was taken to a nearby hospital where he was produced dead. His friends were not hit by the gunfire. They spoke with police at the scene.

Hernadez graduated from Spring Valley High School in 2019.

A gun, seen in the photo above, was recovered at the scene, police say.

After opening fire, the sellers, four men, fled the scene on two dirt bikes and two motorcycles, police say.

One Man Charged With Murder of Spring Valley Man

On Sunday, one of the four men was arrested. 23-year-old Manuel Reyes is accused of murdering Hernadez. Reyes was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police are still searching for the other three men involved in the Rockland County man's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

You can send clues to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting crimetoppers.nypdonline.org.

