New Cleaning Product Recall Due to Possible Bacteria Exposure

The latest recall of the popular products is due to alleged harmful bacteria exposure. Cleaning products are supposed to be helpful, not harmful. You might want to double-check where you keep your cleaning supplies because one company has issued a pretty big recall on some popular household products.

What's the latest recall that has been issued?

According to the United States Consumer Product Commission, a recall has been issued for 'Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners.' You have definitely seen them, the product comes in all kinds of colors and commonly has yellow, green or purple fluid in it.

Why has the recall been issued?

The recall was issued on February 8th and the products involved reportedly contain Pseudomonas species bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. What exactly does that mean?

Sources say people with weakened immune systems who are exposed to these chemicals face a risk of serious infection and could cause them to need medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if it's inhaled, through the eyes and if someone has an open wound in their skin.

What happens if you've purchased the recalled product?

People are being advised to take it back for a refund at the place of purchase. Anyone with questions or concerns is also being advised to call Colgate-Palmolive Company toll-free at (855)-703-0166 from 9:00 am-5:30 pm. Click here for more information as well.

