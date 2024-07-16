Extremely Dangerous, Deadly Weather Forecast For New York State
It's expected to be yet another very hot and humid day all across New York State
A third heat wave so far this summer is baking the Empire State
Heat Wave Continues Across New York State
A heat advisory that went into effect for most of New York State on Monday remains in place until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Once again, heat index values are going to be in the mid-90s to even 100 degrees. A chance of strong storms is also possible later today or tomorrow.
Gov. Hochul updated New Yorkers on Monday about the " excessive heat and high humidity" impacting New York
Hochul On New York's Excessive Heat
According to Hochul's Office, temperatures on Tuesday will likely to bring dangerous feels like temperatures between 95 – 104 across the entire State.
“New Yorkers should take precautions to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of severe heat and high humidity will pose a significant health risk,” Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to stay hydrated, take advantage of free pool access at our beautiful State Parks, and plan ahead to cool off during this time.”
Health officials are urging people to drink plenty of water and try and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic drinks during the intense heat.
Heat Kills More Than Any Other Weather Event
Heat is the #1 weather-related killer. Extreme heat actually kills more than hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods combined, according to the NOAA.
Around 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, the CDC reports.
The National Weather Service says to also follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.
Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State
Groups Most At Risk Of High Heat In New York
"No matter your age, what kind of shape you are in, or what health conditions you have, the dangers of extreme heat can affect everyone. The body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature during extreme heat and, without taking proper measures, this can lead to heat-related illness or even death," Hochul's Office states.
According to Gov. Hochul, the following groups are most at risk of extreme heat.
- People who work outdoors or indoors without air conditioning
- Adults aged 60 years and older
- Infants, children, and those who are pregnant
- People with chronic health conditions
- Those with physical and cognitive disabilities
- Those with no access to air conditioning
- Individuals who live alone or are unhoused
- Athletes
- Pets and service animals
- People living in cities because asphalt and concrete store heat longer and release heat more slowly at night. This produces higher nighttime temperatures and is known as the "urban heat island effect.”
