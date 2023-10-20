Explosion, Massive Fire At Upstate New York Grow House For Exotic Flowers
One person was badly burned following an apparent explosion and massive fire at a grow house of exotic flowers in the Hudson Valley. We have photos and video from the scene.
There's a developing situation Friday morning after an apparent explosion and massive fire in Orange County
Massive Fire In Orange County, New York
The fire broke out late Thursday night at United Orchids On Route 17K in Bullville, the Town of Crawford.
At least one person was badly injured.
At Least One Person Badly Injured In Town of Crawford, New York Blaze
Bullville Fire Chief Bill Bacon confirmed at least one person at the facility suffered severe burns.
That victim was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. The victim's name hasn't been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Video from the scene from Rockland Video can be seen below:
