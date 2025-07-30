Why Everyone’s Suddenly Visiting This Upstate New York Hotspot

Experts say one Upstate New York destination is about to see a massive tourism boom. Here’s why everyone suddenly wants to visit.

One Upstate New York destination is expected to be flocked with tourists.

Saratoga Among Best Travel Destinations In America

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Despite what comedian Matt Rife joked about Saratoga, many are coming to visit.

"I didn't know anyone even lived up here. This is beautiful out here. I was wondering where Albany got all its heroin. It's quite lovely out here. This is where they filmed all the wrong turn movies," Rife joked during a show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Rife caused some controversy when he called SPAC, "S-Pack."

Regardless of the name, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center is one reason why so many are heading to Saratoga this summer.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center Facebook Saratoga Performing Arts Center Facebook loading...

USA Today Praises Saratoga

USA Today recently released a list of the 10 best summer travel destinations across the US for 2025.

Saratoga Springs, New York, placed fourth.

"Offering a rich blend of cultural events, outdoor activities, and historic charm, Saratoga Springs, New York, is a vibrant summer destination," USA Today wrote about Saratoga.

USA Today highlighted the Saratoga Race Course, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center plus boating, whitewater rafting, and kayaking on Saratoga Lake and the Sacandaga River.

Canva Canva loading...

The list was crafted by "experts" nominating "must-see" summer destinations and then letting USA Today readers vote to determine the order.

Below are the top 3 summer destinations

#1 Mackinac Island, Michigan

#2 Ocean City, New Jersey

#3 Catalina Island, California

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New York. Gallery Credit: Stacker