5 Things Every New Yorker Must Know Driving in a Work Zone

You have always heard that you need to slow down in a work zone when you are driving, this week New York State has taken your need to be cautious in a work zone to a whole new level. What does it mean to "Be Aware in a Work Zone?"

Here is what New York State is saying that everyone needs to do in a WORK ZONE. If you don't, you will get a special little invitation to pay money to be aware in the future, aka a ticket.

What do you need to do in a New York Work Zone?

The biggest thing to remember (there's more than this that we will share, so keep reading) if there is a sign posted, even if there aren't workers present, it is still a work zone, and you can get pulled over even though there aren't any workers present in the work zone. Got it?

How much can you get fined for speeding in a work zone in New York State?

The amount you will be charged depends on how many miles per hour that you are going over the speed limit. Now, you will also get points on your license. The number of points you get, will also be determined by how fast you are going over the speed limit.

Think that this is a one and done, you won't ever do it again in a work zone? Not exactly. There are even more penalties for you being ticketed for speeding in a work zone in a short amount of time.

Remember that the people who are working in those zones are Dad's, Mom's, Brothers and Sisters, slow down so they can go home to their family.

