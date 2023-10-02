As you kick off the work and school week, be aware that there are quite a few active speed zones for this week. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going so that you don't end up with an automatic fine for speeding through a work zone.

Any driver in the zones across New York who is caught speeding in one of these construction zones this week will be fined. Automatic cameras will capture speeding driver's license plates and the state will send out Notices of Liability.

There are new work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Friday, October, 2023. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the owner of the vehicle (the person who holds the registration) will receive the fine. So, if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will be the one held responsible.

New York Drivers Caught Speeding In These 31 Work Zones Will Be Automatically Fined

Bronx County

- I-695 at S/B At Layton Avenue

Chautauqua County

- NY-17 at I-86 EB between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd

Chemung County

- NY-17 at I-86 WB bewteen exits 58 and 59 (Closer to Exit 59)

Delaware County

- NY Route 17 Exit 84 Deposit

Erie County

- NY Route 198 EB & WB from NY 33 to Parkside Ave

- NY Route 400 NB between Route 16 and Olean Rd Exit

Kings County

- I-278 E/B At South 9th Street

- I-278 W/B At South 3rd Street

Livingston County

- I-390 NB at EXIT 7

Monroe County

- I-390 NB over Genesee River

- 104 EB at Portland

Nassau County

- I-495 Exits 40W-40E, EB

- PK-907M, WB SSP west of Bellmore Ave Bridge to Exit 24S

- PK-908C at Loop Parkway/Long Creek

- PK-908G, WB NSP Manetto Hill rd to just west of Route 135

- PK-908M, WB SSP 1/4 mile west of Bellmore Ave bridge to Exit 24

Niagara County

- PK-957A, Niagara Scenic Pkwy between John B Daly Blvd and LaSalle Expy, C. Niagara Falls

Onondaga County

I-81, Exit 28 (Taft Road) to Exit 30 (Cicero)

I-81 Between NY 80 and Truck Weighting station

I-81 Between US 20 and Webb Road Bridge

I-81 Between US 11 and Webb Road Bridge

Orange County

I-84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 32

Queens County

- I-678 S/B At 20th Avenue

Steuben County

- NY-17 at I-86 EB over CR 70A

Suffolk County

- I-495 WB LIE at Broadway/Main Street Bridge (East of Exit 67)

- I-495 WB LIE at North Ocean Ave

- EB NY-27 between Exit 49 and Exit 50

- NY-27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island

- WB NY-27 near Hubbards Path to Belmont Ave

Warren County

- I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

- I-87 NB over Upper Valley Farm Rd

