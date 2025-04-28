End Of An Era: 111-Year-Old Upstate New York Store Closing For Good

An iconic New York store is going out of business after 111 years.

The current owners of Van Cott Jewelers confirmed their store is closing for good.

111-Year-Old Stores Closing Forever In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

Owners took to Facebook to share "with sadness and a sense of gratitude" the news that Van Cott Jewelers is closing after 111 years in business.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"This is truly a decision we don’t want to do; we certainly don’t need to do; it is not something we look forward to," owners wrote in its closing announcement on Facebook. "This is something we have to do."

The store is located in Town Square Mall in Vestal, New York. Owners didn't provide reasons for why they "have" to close the beloved jewelry store.

"For over a century, Van Cott Jewelers has been honored to serve this incredible community. We are also proud to have been voted the #1 Jeweler in the Southern Tier for 38 years, a recognition we hold dear, and that reflects the trust and loyalty you’ve shown us year after year," owners said.

Going Out Of Business Sale

Google Google loading...

Until the store officially closes, a "going out of business sale" is ongoing with up to 60 percent off.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

"Our entire multi-million dollar jewelry inventory will be liquidated," the owners state.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Are Gone Forever (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Highly Restricted or Banned Foods and Drinks in the U.S.