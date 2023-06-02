‘Emergency Alert’ Issued Over ‘Hazmat Situation’ In Hudson River In Upstate New York
An "EMERGENCY ALERT" was issued over a "Hazmat situation" in the Hudson River in Upstate New York.
On Sunday around 10:20 a.m., the Village of Coxsackie alerted residents that an Emergency Alert was issued.
Emergency Alert Issued In Village of Coxsackie
The alert was issued due to a "hazmat situation.
"This is an EMERGENCY ALERT system message from the Village of Coxsackie on Sunday, May 28th at 10:20 a.m. Due to a major Hazmat situation, the BOAT LAUNCH at Riverside Park is closed until further notice," the Village of Coxsackie wrote on Facebook.
Spill Into Hudson River Under Investigation; Closed Coxsackie Boat Launch
A Coxsackie Mayor Mark Evans commented and said there was an oil spill that extended "well beyond Coxsackie."
"An oil spill occurred in the Hudson River, affecting the Riverside Park. The spill extends well beyond Coxsackie and the source it not known at this time. The NYS DEC Spill Response is on the scene and is in charge. A spill response company is on the scene doing some cleanup," Evans said.
Oil Spill In Hudson River In Upstate New York
The Village of Coxsackie later confirmed it was "an oil spill occurred in the Hudson River, affecting the Riverside Park" also confirming "the spill extended well beyond Coxsackie."
Riverside Park Reopened
On Monday around 9:20 a.m. another Emergency Alert message was issued. This one let the public know the boat launch at Riverside Park reopened
"This is an Emergency Alert System Message from the Village of Coxsackie on Monday, May 29th at 9:20 a.m. This is to notify you that the boat launch at Riverside Park has been reopened and the entire park is open and available for use," the Village of Coxsackie said.
The DEC has yet to confirm an oil spill. As of this writing it remains unclear what caused the spill.