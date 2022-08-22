Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake

An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.

She went underwater while swimming and did not resurface.

New York City Woman Pulled From Williams Lake In Town of Rosendale, New York

Rosendale Police Officer Erich Funccius, NYSP Trooper Ben Strickland, and Bloomington Fire Lieutenants Joseph Haffner III and John Lane immediately entered the water and began a rescue search, while additional resources were responding to the scene.

Police were told that Smith was an "avid swimmer." She was found about 30 feet away from shore in deep water and was rescued by the rescue team.

Elderly New York City Woman Dies After Pulled From Williams Lake In Ulster County, New York

Smith was brought to shore and first responders began CPR. Soon, her pulse and heart rhythm returned, and Smith was transported to the Hudson Valley, Kingston campus hospital Health Alliance.

Despite the best effort of first responders, Smith passed away later that night.

"It is with the deepest regret and sympathies that we learned that Ms. Carol Smith passed away during the night," the Rosendale Police Department wrote in a press release. "The Rosendale Police Department would like to thank all members of their agency, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Bloomington Fire Department and Mobile Life who worked together in the life-saving effort."

