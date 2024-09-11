Elderly Man Falls 10 Feet Hiking In Upstate New York, Lands On Head
First responders conducted a daring rescue after an elderly man " landed head-first in a rock pile" after a fall while hiking.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted the "wilderness rescue" of a 70-year-old man in this week's "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review" which highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
70-Year-Old Falls 10 Feet Hiking, Lands Head-First Into Rocks
On Friday, Sept. 6 at 1:40 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Hamilton County 911 about an "SOS beacon" activated on the Northville Placid Trail in the Blue Ridge Wilderness.
Forest Rangers were told a 70-year-old hiker from Pennsylvania fell about 10 feet while trying to move from a footbridge to the trail.
The unnamed 70-year-old man "landed head-first in a rock pile," according to the DEC.
Wilderness Rescue: Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County, New York
Luckily for the 70-year-old man, a member of his hiking party is a wilderness first responder. The first responder helped until first responders arrived, noting head and possible spinal cord injuries.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Forest Rangers Milano and Snye reached the man around 2:30 p.m. Five more rangers soon arrived an all seven used a backpack litter to carry the subject 1.5 miles to Indian Lake EMS and a LifeNet helicopter, which flew the patient to the hospital.
An update on the 70-year-old's condition hasn't been released.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Resources were clear at 5:30 p.m.
If You See Purple Paint Hiking in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
Giant Horror Plant
Keep Reading: