Elderly Man Falls 10 Feet Hiking In Upstate New York, Lands On Head

First responders conducted a daring rescue after an elderly man " landed head-first in a rock pile" after a fall while hiking.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted the "wilderness rescue" of a 70-year-old man in this week's "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review" which highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."

70-Year-Old Falls 10 Feet Hiking, Lands Head-First Into Rocks

On Friday, Sept. 6 at 1:40 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Hamilton County 911 about an "SOS beacon" activated on the Northville Placid Trail in the Blue Ridge Wilderness.

Forest Rangers were told a 70-year-old hiker from Pennsylvania fell about 10 feet while trying to move from a footbridge to the trail.

The unnamed 70-year-old man "landed head-first in a rock pile," according to the DEC.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County, New York

Luckily for the 70-year-old man, a member of his hiking party is a wilderness first responder. The first responder helped until first responders arrived, noting head and possible spinal cord injuries.

Forest Rangers Milano and Snye reached the man around 2:30 p.m. Five more rangers soon arrived an all seven used a backpack litter to carry the subject 1.5 miles to Indian Lake EMS and a LifeNet helicopter, which flew the patient to the hospital.

An update on the 70-year-old's condition hasn't been released.

Resources were clear at 5:30 p.m.

