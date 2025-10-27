Hudson Valley Target Shoppers Hear Massive Boom, Then Chaos

Shoppers at a Hudson Valley Target were left shaken.

I could’ve been much worse.

Car Crashes Into Target Store In Rockland County

Shoppers at a Target in the Hudson Valley got quite the scare after an elderly man crashed his vehicle into the side of the store Thursday night in Spring Valley.

Reports say it happened just after 9 p.m. on October 23, at the busy store at the Spring Valley Marketplace.

Driver Found Unconscious

Police say an elderly driver somehow lost control of his car in the parking lot before accelerating and slamming into a wall on the north side of Target.

The unnamed driver, who was found unconscious inside the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No shoppers or employees were hurt.

Target Store Shook From Impact

The Target in Rockland County stays open until 11 p.m.

People inside the store said the impact was so strong it made the building shake. First responders rushed to the scene, including Spring Valley Police, the Spring Hill Fire Department, and Rockland Hatzoloh.

The crash caused damage to an outer wall near the store’s employee entrance, but after an inspection, the Town of Ramapo Building Department confirmed the structure was stable.

Police are still investigating what caused the man to lose control of his car.

