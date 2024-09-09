Elderly Doctor Helped With Upstate New York Suicide, No Jail

An elderly Arizona doctor will avoid jail time for assisting in the death of a 58-year-old woman in the Hudson Valley.

On November 9, 2023, around 11:15 a.m., the City of Kingston Police Department responded along with Kingston Fire Department and other EMS personnel to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person in a motel room at Super 8 on Washington Avenue.

Arrest Made After Suicide In Kingston, New York

Google Google loading...

Housekeepers found the body inside a Super 8 motel room.

Arriving officers initially thought the woman committed "suicide alone in the motel room." But police later determined someone helped.

Arizona Man Arrested Following Death In Ulster County, New York

Police soon arrested 85-year-old Stephen Miller of Arizona.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Police said the 85-year-old doctor traveled from Arizona to Ulster County to help with the suicide last November.

Google Google loading...

Miller was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Miller isn't related to the deceased woman. The woman was identified by the New York Times as 59-year-old Doreen Brodhead

Kingston Police Department Kingston Police Department loading...

Miller's lawyer said the woman who died in the motel contacted Miller "through a national organization that advocates the legalization of medical aid in dying so that terminally ill patients have some control over how their lives end."

Miller's attorney adds that Miller simply provided comfort and slight technical assistance leading to her death.

New York is one of many states where it's illegal to allow medical aid in dying.

Sentenced To Probation

Miller was sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Keep Reading:

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety