Elderly Couple Trapped After Tornado Rocks Upstate New York

An early morning storm slammed New York with 70 mph winds and torrential rain—then a tree crushed a camper with an elderly couple still inside. See how rescuers pulled them out alive.

On Sunday, around 4:15 a.m., New York State Police rushed to Kellogg Road in the town of Vienna for a report of a tree that fell on a camper, leaving at least two people inside the camper trapped inside.

Tree Falls On Camper In Upstate New York

Police say a massive storm on Sunday caused a large tree to fall. The tree fell lengthwise onto the camper, crushing the front end.

The incident occurred at The Landing Campground in Blossvale, New York.

According to reports, the weather included heavy rain and strong winds. About three inches of rain fell in the area, and wind gusts reached up to 70 miles per hour.

A tornado was confirmed in nearby Clark Mills.

Elderly Couple Suffers Serious Injuries

First responders from the Vienna Fire Department extricated two people from the camper. They were rushed to Upstate Hospital with serious injuries by Vineall Ambulance.

New York State Police later identified the trapped campers as 86-year-old Patrick Evans and 86-year-old Barbara Evans, both from Oriskany, New York.

Elderly Couple From Oriskany, New York, Injured

New York State Police didn't release more details about their "serious injuries" but say both are now in "stable condition" at Upstate Hospital.

