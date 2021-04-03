Easter Hunt: Inside or Outside How to Decide

We are coming down to the wire. A big decision will need to be made in the next few days. If you are keeping your eye on the weather you may have already made your plan. So what will you do, Hide the eggs inside or out.

Much like the scramble before Christmas morning, Easter can cause the same type of anxiety for parents. If you are planning the ultimate egg hunt for the kids and thinking you need to get a head start, the weather we are having towards the end of the week could end up being the deciding factor.

Friday's forecast has us looking at the possibility of light snow that won't stick but it is going to leave things a bit messy. Saturday may have some sun to dry things out but Sunday morning has rain back in the forecast.

The key to a great egg hunt is having the advantage of being able to hide the eggs when no one is around. Hiding them outside can be tricky especially if the weather won't cooperate. Hiding the eggs in the house almost always leads to a few being discovered before the actual hunt gets underway.

I say you go with the outdoor plan. Get them out under the cover of darkness but not before 2 AM that is apparently when the rain may let up. Then the key will be to get the kids up a bit later after the possibility of rain has passed. If you get the hunt underway later in the morning you have a better chance of having nicer weather..

