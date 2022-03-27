Hop On Over To Easter Brunch At These Hudson Valley Locations

Can you believe we are already approaching Easter 2022? For me, it seems like just yesterday I was stressing over how to host my first socially distant holiday for Easter 2020; spoiler alert, we ended up doing it in my driveway in lawn chairs.

Whats the plan for Easter 2022?

As we try and remember what we once knew as a traditional holiday celebration, more and more families are looking forward to getting together to celebrate Easter Sunday in just a few weeks. While some may be excited about the idea of hosting at home, others are ready for reservations, and there's no shortage of options when it comes to Easter Brunch in the Hudson Valley.

Easter Brunch Options

In no particular order, here are some places offering Easter brunch options you may want to check out. Some will be doing buffet brunches, while others have multiple seatings throughout the day.

Villa Borghese, Wappingers Falls

Offering a brunch buffet from 11am-3:30pm, Villa Borghese will have breakfast entrees, a cold display, pasta and gourmet sides, a kids nugget table and a villa dessert table that includes a sundae bar. Reservations are encouraged!

Anthony's Catering, Hopewell Junction

Available seatings from 12pm to 3pm, Anthony's Catering will be doing an all you can eat buffet with breakfast and lunch options, carving stations, and their price includes coffee, tea, soft drinks and a complimentary mimosa, too!

Putnam County Golf Course

Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny is a go at Putnam County Golf Course, with seatings at 10am an d 12:30pm, great buffet choices and bottomless mimosas. Tickets must be purchased in advance in order to bring the kids to see the Easter Bunny.

Tomáš Tapas Bar & Restaurant, Wappingers Falls

Now taking reservations for their delicious Easter Brunch Buffet, Tomáš Tapas Bar & Restaurant will be serving from 11:30am until 4:30pm for their annual Easter brunch.

The Links at Union Vale, LaGrangeville

Easter Brunch at 'the Links' is happening with a full spread of breakfast and lunch options, a butcher block station, and even an opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny. Brunch is running 11am until 2pm and you can make reservations now.

Ole Savannah, Kingston

Offering Easter Sunday breakfast and dinner buffet options, Ole Savannah will be doing seatings from throughout the day. You can check out the grand brunch budget from 9am until 2pm, and their dinner buffet from 3pm to 9pm. Reservations can be made now, and they will also have a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Venue at Winding Hills Golf Club, Montgomery

Not only are they doing brunch and special visits to each table from the Easter Bunny, The Venue a Winding Hills Golf Club will also be offering an egg hunt. They are doing three brunch seatings, 10am, 12:!5pm and 2:30pm, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tilly's Table, Brewster

Tilly's Table will be doing a Easter brunch with 10am and 12:30pm seatings, bottomless mimosas, and a buffet that includes an omelet station. The Easter Bunny will be on site for photo ops and tickets are available for purchase now.

Mill Creek Caterers, Hopewell Junction

Serving from 11am until 2pm, Mill Creek Caterers will offer Easter brunch with reservations only. They invite you to join them, as well as the easter Bunny for a variety of breakfast and lunch options, including a little lambs station for your little ones.

