New York State Boater Safety Courses To Be Offered Next Month

Summer is right around the corner and everyone wants to be able to enjoy it safely.

I don't think I can say this enough, boats and the summer go together perfectly. For as much as a day on the water can be fun, danger can happen quickly in any situation and it's important to be able to know what to do. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be offering boating safety courses to help educate boaters and to encourage the safe use of boats.

Why it's important

According to officials, they also want to make sure everyone is in compliance with Brianna's Law. The law has been named after Brianna Lieneck, who was an 11-year-old girl from Long Island who tragically died in a boating accident. Any failure to comply with this law could result in a fine between $100 and $250.

Where will the courses be held?

In the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center Community Room.

When will the boating courses be held?

The FIRST course will be:

Friday, April 1: from 5:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, April 2: from 8:00am-12:00pm

The SECOND course will be:

Friday, April 29: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, April 30: 8:00am- 12:00pm

The THIRD course will be:

Friday, May 20th: 5:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday, May 21: 8;00am-12:00pm

Everything is free, but registration is required due to limited seating. If you would like to register for a course you can call The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office at (845)-486-3840. One day closer to better weather and summer fun.

Speaking of warmer weather being on the horizon, here are some cool Dutchess County parks and vacation destinations in Ulster County you can enjoy.

Little Known Dutchess County Parks