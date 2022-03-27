Hudson Valley K9 Locates Suspect Hiding in Lagrange Swamp

Get this good pup all the treats! Last week, a Hudson Valley K9 and its partner worked together to apprehend a suspect on the run in Dutchess County.

The Dutchess County Sheriffs' Office reports that on Friday, March 18th K9 Cirr and Lieutenant Petrus responded to a call of a Deputy who needed assistance after "a male operator fled from police on foot at the scene of a motor vehicle collision on Freedom Plains Road in the Town of Lagrange."

In the statement, posted on Facebook, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office writes:

Upon their arrival, Lieutenant Petrus deployed K9 Cirr and began a track to search for the suspect. After an extensive search over challenging terrain in a wooded area, K9 Cirr located the suspect hiding in a swamp off of State Route 55 near Stringham Road. The suspect, a male 29-year-old Putnam County resident, was then taken into custody without further incident.

The Sheriff's Office added "Your bravery and service to Dutchess County are recognized and greatly appreciated! Great work Deputies!"

The Hudson Valley is no stranger to extraordinary K9s. Just recently the Town of Wallkill Police Department welcomed K9 Bane to the force. The town of Wallkill Police explained that "Dogs have been used in law enforcement since the Middle Ages. Most K-9s are used for their tracking, trailing, and detection skills."

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced the arrival of K9 Cruise an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Slovak Republic to their team. Then of course there is K9 Keen and Officer Berke who made their television acting debut on Law and Order back on March 3rd, 2022.

Police K9s serve between 6 to 9 years on the force.

