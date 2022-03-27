Take a Look at What 11 Hudson Valley Clubs & Bars Look Like Now

Here's what some of our favorite nightclubs and bars look like today.

The landscape of nightlife in the Hudson Valley has drastically changed over the years and if you're anything like me you spent at least a little bit of time at some of the clubs and bars across the Hudson Valley.

If you remember back some twenty years or so, in some cases more...LOL..the Hudson Valley was home to a nightlife that was simply amazing. We had club choices from Kingston to New Paltz to Highland, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Newburgh to Middletown, and unfortunately, many of the places listed below have been long gone.

Before you scroll down to start looking at some of our favorites, think about the club you and your friends went to back in the day and if it didn't make our list this time, send us a message or leave a comment below and we will include your suggestion in our next stroll down memory lane.

Hudson Valley's Favorite Clubs and Bars

The 11 places we started with are 11 places that were suggested to us by club and bar fans from all across the Hudson Valley. The pictures we used were the most recent ones we could find so some might be a couple of years old...so if you see one that is a few years old before you scream at me snap a quick picture of the location today and send it into me (CJ) through the Wolf country app.

Now that we have that out of the way, let our stroll down memory lane begin....ENJOY!!

What 11 Hudson Valley Clubs & Bars Look Like Now What 11 clubs and bars look like today.