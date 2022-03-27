You know the weather is warming up in the Hudson Valley when the Thayer Hotel at West Point announces the opening date for Zulu TIme the Roof Top Bar. This week on Facebook the announcement we have all waiting for since their seasonal closing in 2021 happened. Zulu time Roof Top Bar announced they will be opening soon for their 2022 season.

On March 23rd Zulu Time took to social media to announce they will be opening in April for the 2022 season. This rooftop bar is an oasis of fun for adults and their specialty drink theme nights like Tini Thursday's have become legend in the Hudson Valley.

Zulu Time Posted Opening NIght on Facebook

Zulu Time is a rooftop bar located at the historic Thayer Hotel at West Point. On their Facebook page, they explain the military reference for the name of the bar. You see in military worldwide operations events are set for Zulu Time so they want the Hudson Valley to "Set your clock to the party you can rely on: ZULU TIME!"

ZULU ANNOUNCEMENT: We will be opening our rooftop lounge on Friday, April 22nd! Come relax and unwind with a Zulu cocktail and a beautiful view of the Hudson River. Looking forward to seeing you all very soon! (Zulu Time via Facebook)

Known for their Themed Drink Nights like Tini Thursday and their rooftop view of the Hudson River Zulu Time is popular for a fun night out.

Samples From Last Year's Thursday Tini Night's at Zulu Time

3 Zulu Time Martinis Zulu Time Tini's sure to make a return at the rooftop bar in 2022.

Hudson Valley Cocktails Summer Cocktails at Hudson Valley Bars