Love Beacon? Experience this Popular H.V. City to the Fullest

Let’s face it. Beacon has become one of the hottest spots in Dutchess County.

Actually, it’s one of the hottest spots in the whole Hudson Valley for both tourists and locals. I have spent lots of time exploring Beacon over the last couple of years and still haven’t tried all of the restaurants I’ve wanted to try, checked out the breweries and bars, or hit all of the little shops that I’ve been meaning to check out. There’s a lot going on in Beacon, it’s hard to do it all in a day. Or is it?

If you want to check out the best of the best of Beacon, mark your calendar for Saturday, June 11. That’s the day of an event called Eat Drink Beacon. Eat Drink Beacon will feature participating restaurants, businesses, shops, and eateries who will highlight a sampling of an appetizer, entree, beverage or dessert. So, we get to try a little something from everyone.

It’s all happening on Main Street in Beacon on June 11 from 3 PM - 7 PM. It’s a great chance to see all of the businesses on Main Street, meet and mingle with the shop owners, get to know the latest food trends in town, and explore what's new and coming to Main Street. Attendees will get to walk to participating spots for samples of small bites and drinks. Ticket info will be available soon.

If you’ve been meaning to get to Beacon to see what all the buzz is about, this might just be the perfect day to finally do it. And if you already love Beacon and have been dying to get a taste from some of the many restaurants and eateries, this is a great chance to do that, too. Beacon is popular for a reason, why not go see for yourself?

