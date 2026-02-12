Heartbreaking Olympic Crash Has Stunning New York Connection

A devastating Olympic moment stunned sports fans across the country, but it comes with a surprising Hudson Valley connection.

Did you know that legendary skier Lindsey Vonn has a major connection to the Hudson Valley?

Lindsey Vonn Helped Redefine American Downhill Skiing

Lindsey Vonn didn’t just ski; she helped redefine American downhill skiing.

She came into this year's Winter Olympics as one of the most decorated alpine racers in history. Three Olympic medals, including downhill gold in Vancouver 2010 and bronzes in super-G and downhill in later Games, plus a record-shattering World Cup résumé that made her a household name in winter sports.

She retired, rebuilt her body with a partial knee replacement, and unretired at 41, chasing one last medal after dominating the World Cup circuit this season.

Torn ACL Just Before Olympics

Then the fairy tale turned grim. Vonn tore her left ACL about one week before the 2026 Winter Olympics. She tore her right ACL twice, about 13 years ago.

Still determined for one more Olympic medal, Vonn showed up to this year's games. A practice run showed what could have been.

Last Saturday, she produced the third-fastest time.

Crashes, Badly Breaks Leg

Then on Sunday, the 41-year-old was competing in the Alpine women's downhill event when she clipped a pole and crashed less than 15 seconds into her run.

Her right arm hooked a gate, causing her to spin out of control and land heavily on the packed snow, suffering a complex leg fracture.

On Wednesday, Vonn posted on social media and told her fans she's "making progress" after a third successful surgery and expressed gratitude for the support she's received.

In a previous post, she said her torn ACL and previous injuries "had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever."

Ties To The Hudson Valley

Lindsey Vonn started dating fellow U.S. ski racer Thomas Vonn in 2005 after meeting at the 2002 Olympics and married him on September 29, 2007, in Utah.

They were together about six years and married for four before splitting in 2011. The divorce was finalized in January 2013.

Thomas Has Deep Newburgh, New York Roots

Thomas Vonn has deep roots in Newburgh, New York. He grew up in the Town of Newburgh before rising through the ski racing ranks.

He attended Newburgh Free Academy from 1990 to 1992 before graduating from Northwood Prep in Lake Placid.

Thomas was an Olympic alpine skier himself. He finished ninth in Super-G in at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics.

He later coached and supported Lindsey early in her career. Thomas was Lindsey's coach and advisor during their marriage, including her 2010 Olympic gold medal.

Vonn is still active in the Upstate New York ski scene. He was recently named Alpine Technical Director at Northwood in Lake Placid and has worked with the West Mountain Racing Academy in Queensbury.

