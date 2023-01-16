A new partnership is transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs."

In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.

Video Gaming Machine Facility Opens At Newburgh Mall

In July, Hudson Valley Post was told to expect a "late fall" 2022 opening.

"It will be opening in late fall of this year," a Resorts World spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email in July 2022.

Fall came and went without an opening.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Finally Opens In Newburgh

Then in December 2022 officials confirmed the casino would officially open up on Dec. 28, 2022. So far, Resorts World Hudson Valley has been a huge success and appears to be saving a "dying" mall.

‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’

Below are more exclusive photos for the opening of Resorts World Hudson Valley inside the Newburgh Mall.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

