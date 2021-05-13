The "soft" opening happens today(5/12).

Spreading the news of a new business opening in such challenging times is something we love doing, and if you missed it a few weeks ago, we told you about a brand new deli preparing to open their doors in the town of Rhinebeck.

The folks at Prime Rhinebeck have been working tirelessly to get their doors open and it's finally happening at 41 East Market Street Suite 5 in Rhinebeck, with their "soft opening" today at 11 a.m. What does soft opening mean? Well as far as I can tell it's basically a preview of what they expect to offer customers. Many businesses use a soft opening to work out the "kinks" they might experience during the first few days of opening.

If you're anything like me, I absolutely love any place in the Hudson Valley that features locally sourced food and Prime is doing just that. According to their Facebook page, they've teamed up with some great local farms to offer locally sourced beef, pork, chicken and more. They'll also feature some other local food items and desserts including one of my favorites, Al's Smokin' BBQ Sauce.

The opening of Prime seems like perfect timing for them to join the "Best Sandwich in the Hudson Valley" conversation. Over the last few days, a few Hudson Valley Deli's have been arguing it out as to who has the best sandwich. Rossi's Deli in Poughkeepsie has some good ones, as does Roma Deli in Wappingers Falls, will we be able to add Prime to the conversation? Try them out and let us know.

According to their Facebook page, everyone is invited to give them a try and we encourage you to head in a grab a sandwich or maybe some great for dinner tonight.

