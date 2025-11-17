Drunk Wrong-Way Thruway Chaos Leaves New Yorkers Shaken
An alleged drunk wrong-way driver nearly turned the New York State Thruway into a mass-casualty scene.
New York State Police rushed to the scene of an early-morning head-on crash.
Head-On Crash On New York State Thruway In Upstate New York
The crash happened on Friday around 4:15 a.m. on the New York State Thruway in the town of Guilderland.
Police say that 30-year-old Owen J. Abraham drove his 2022 Honda Pilot SUV the wrong way. He tried to enter the Thruway eastbound in the westbound lanes at the Exit 25 ramp.
While driving the wrong way, he collided head-on with a 2014 BMW SUV exiting the Thruway ramp.
Three Injured By Wrong-Way Driver On New York State Thruway
Three people were inside the BMW. All were rushed to Albany Medical Center for what's described by police as "non-life-threatening injuries."
Abraham was taken to Ellis Hospital for cuts on his left leg. He was later taken to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.
Charged With DWI, More
Following an investigation, police allege that Abraham was driving drunk.
"Abraham was administered field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test, which returned positive results for alcohol impairment," New York State Police stated.
His alleged ABV wasn't announced.
In addition to DWI, he was also charged with:
- Driving the wrong direction on a way street
- Driving on the shoulders or slopes of a controlled-access highway
- Failure to keep right: two-lane road
- Improper entrance or exit from a controlled highway
- Moved from the lane unsafely
- Failure to obey a traffic control device
- Speed is not reasonable and prudent
- Crossing road hazard markings
- Reckless driving
- Conduct that interferes with the orderly and safe flow of traffic
