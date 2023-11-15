SO: Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Kills Hudson Valley Man, Route 9 Closed

SO: Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Kills Hudson Valley Man, Route 9 Closed

Libby Funeral and Cremation

A Hudson Valley resident was killed by a suspected drunk driver who was driving the wrong way. A child was injured.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 9

Fatal Crash On Route 9 In Putnam County, New York

Google
loading...

The fatal crash happened on Saturday around 9:45 p.m. in the Town of Philipstown.

The initial investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Investigation members who were at the scene determined that a vehicle being driven by 56-year-old Marcos Martinez of Hopewell Junction was northbound on Route 9 near Stone Ridge Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Route 9 in the area was closed until 3 a.m. on Sunday as the police investigation was completed.

Westchester County, New York Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Town of Philipstown

Libby Funeral and Cremation
loading...

The driver of the car heading the correct way, 52-year-old Joe Stubblefield, of Cortlandt Manor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather

His passenger, a 7-year-old who was in the back seat, was rushed by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The child's condition hasn't been released.

Dutchess County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk On Route 9

Google
loading...

Police allege Martinez was driving drunk at the time of the wrong-way crash.

Martinez was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D Felony, misdemeanor DWI and failure to use a designated lane, a traffic infraction.

Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live

He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Giant Horror Plant

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley News, Putnam County, Westchester County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post