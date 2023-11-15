SO: Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Kills Hudson Valley Man, Route 9 Closed
A Hudson Valley resident was killed by a suspected drunk driver who was driving the wrong way. A child was injured.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 9
Fatal Crash On Route 9 In Putnam County, New York
The fatal crash happened on Saturday around 9:45 p.m. in the Town of Philipstown.
The initial investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Investigation members who were at the scene determined that a vehicle being driven by 56-year-old Marcos Martinez of Hopewell Junction was northbound on Route 9 near Stone Ridge Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.
Route 9 in the area was closed until 3 a.m. on Sunday as the police investigation was completed.
Westchester County, New York Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Town of Philipstown
The driver of the car heading the correct way, 52-year-old Joe Stubblefield, of Cortlandt Manor, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, a 7-year-old who was in the back seat, was rushed by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The child's condition hasn't been released.
Dutchess County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk On Route 9
Police allege Martinez was driving drunk at the time of the wrong-way crash.
Martinez was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D Felony, misdemeanor DWI and failure to use a designated lane, a traffic infraction.
He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.
