SO: Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Kills Hudson Valley Man, Route 9 Closed

A Hudson Valley resident was killed by a suspected drunk driver who was driving the wrong way. A child was injured.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 9

Fatal Crash On Route 9 In Putnam County, New York

The fatal crash happened on Saturday around 9:45 p.m. in the Town of Philipstown.

The initial investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Investigation members who were at the scene determined that a vehicle being driven by 56-year-old Marcos Martinez of Hopewell Junction was northbound on Route 9 near Stone Ridge Road when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

Route 9 in the area was closed until 3 a.m. on Sunday as the police investigation was completed.

Westchester County, New York Man Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Town of Philipstown

The driver of the car heading the correct way, 52-year-old Joe Stubblefield, of Cortlandt Manor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 7-year-old who was in the back seat, was rushed by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The child's condition hasn't been released.

Dutchess County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk On Route 9

Police allege Martinez was driving drunk at the time of the wrong-way crash.

Martinez was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D Felony, misdemeanor DWI and failure to use a designated lane, a traffic infraction.

He was arraigned in the Town of Philipstown Court and was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

