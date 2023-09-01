Drunk Driver Hudson Valley Man Kills Upstate New York Teen, NYSP

New York State Police allege a drunk driver fatally hit a teen on a bike and fled the scene.

On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident in west-central Sullivan County, New York.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 17B in the town of Cochecton.

Google Google loading...

New York State Police from the Liberty barracks responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Route 17B in the town of Bethel on Thursday around 12:37 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Dodge Charger, operated by 67-year-old Thomas Piatt from the town of Bethel, struck a motorized bike.

The bike was driven by a 17-year-old boy from Cochecton.

Teen Killed In Accident On Route 17B In Bethel, New York

Google Google loading...

The teen was transported to Garnet Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The teen's name hasn't been released.

New York State Police: Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Fatal Crash

New York State Police allege Piatt fled the scene after hitting the teen's bike. Troopers found him about five miles from the crash.

Troopers also allege Piatt was driving impaired by alcohol.

181541526 aijohn784 loading...

He was subsequently arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, vehicular manslaughter, felonies and DWI a misdemeanor.

Piatt was arraigned in the town of Liberty Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail. His next court appearance is September 5, at 4:00 P.M. in the town of Bethel Court.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.