Drug Task Force Makes Multiple Arrests in Dutchess County

Multiple search warrants were executed in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie resulting in four arrests.

The warrants were executed on Fulton Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie and Hooker Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie. Approximately 320 grams of cocaine, 401 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded Taurus 740 .40 caliber handgun, a loaded Springfield Armory .40 caliber handgun, $16,800 in cash, and various equipment used in the sale and packaging of narcotics were seized between the two locations.

The four individuals arrested were identified as:

Derek Holland, 46

Curtis Holland, 48

Megan Guzman, 23

Quamek Dubois, 26

All of the subjects were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance first-degree, and criminal possession of a weapon second-degree. Derrick Holland, Megan Guzman, and Quamek DuBois were arraigned virtually before the Town of LaGrange Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Calvin Holland was arraigned virtually before the city of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 secure bond.