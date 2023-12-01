Driverless Car Mysteriously Ends Up In Pond In Upstate New York
Officials were shocked to find a car in a pond, minus the driver.
In this week's "DEC Forest Rangers Week In Review," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) highlighted several things including an Upstate New York father who was found dead after going missing on Black Friday and a car that was found submerged in water.
Car Submerged: Town of North Hudson, Essex County, New York
On Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9:40 p.m., the North Hudson Fire Department reported a traffic accident that resulted in a car submerged in the water near Ensign Pond Road.
Just a few minutes later, Forest Ranger Quinn responded for what was assumed to be water rescue.
However, officials quickly learned the car was empty.
Car Mysteriously Ends Up in Water, Driver Found In Moriah, New York
After the car was determined to be empty New York State Police found the driver in Moriah, New York.
More information about the driver wasn't released.
New York State Police is handling the investigation. It remains unclear how the car ended up in the pond.
