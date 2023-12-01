Driverless Car Mysteriously Ends Up In Pond In Upstate New York

Officials were shocked to find a car in a pond, minus the driver.

In this week's "DEC Forest Rangers Week In Review," the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) highlighted several things including an Upstate New York father who was found dead after going missing on Black Friday and a car that was found submerged in water.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Car Submerged: Town of North Hudson, Essex County, New York

Essex County Google loading...

On Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9:40 p.m., the North Hudson Fire Department reported a traffic accident that resulted in a car submerged in the water near Ensign Pond Road.

Just a few minutes later, Forest Ranger Quinn responded for what was assumed to be water rescue.

However, officials quickly learned the car was empty.

Car Mysteriously Ends Up in Water, Driver Found In Moriah, New York

DEC DEC loading...

After the car was determined to be empty New York State Police found the driver in Moriah, New York.

More information about the driver wasn't released.

New York State Police is handling the investigation. It remains unclear how the car ended up in the pond.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.