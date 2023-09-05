Driver With 37 Suspensions Arrested In Upstate New York, Released

A Hudson Valley man with 37 active license suspensions is accused of driving drunk in Upstate New York.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office alleges a man with 37 suspensions was caught driving drunk.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Labor Day Weekend DWI Patrol Snags Man with 37 Suspensions

The arrest comes as extra police patrolled the roads looking for drunk drivers during the Labor Day weekend crackdown.

"In an effort to keep the motoring public safe, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deployed extra DWI patrols over the Labor Day Weekend," the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

Deputies pulled over a 2007 Ford Edge sedan on East Broadway in Monticello in Saturday around 11 p.m.

Police soon learned the driver, 36-year-old Luis O. Class of Monticello, was driving with 36 active suspensions on his license for failing to answer summonses and 1 for failing to pay child support, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Unlicensed Upstate New York Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Monticello, New York

Class is also accused of driving drunk. Police didn't release his alleged blood-alcohol level.

He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree and two counts of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Officials say that Class was released on an appearance ticket due to state bail laws.

"Under current state law the defendant was released on an appearance ticket pending a future court date in the Town of Thompson," police added.

