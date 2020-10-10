Drive Thru Job Fairs Now A Thing in Orange County

If you had told me 8 months ago that we would be holding everything "Drive Thru" style I would have thought you were crazy. Remember when people thought using the drive thru meant you were to lazy to get out of the car. Don't get me wrong I am a drive thru fan. I love my cup of McDonalds drive thru coffee. I have always used the drive thru carwash and drive thru pizza at Village Pizza in New Paltz is great, but who would have thought that just about everything we want to enjoy would have had to turn to the drive thru format just for it to happen.

I am sure it is not the first of it's kind but even so, it is ingenious. In a press release dated today (October 6, 2020) Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Employment and Training Administration (ETA) Director Steven Knob announced that the county will hold not one but two drive thru job fairs this month.

The first event will be on Wednesday, October 14th from noon to 3 PM at the Orange County Career Center at 18 Seward Avenue in Middletown. The second will be the next day Thursday October 15th at the Armory Unity Center located at 321 South Williams Street in Newburgh. Both job fair expect about 40 employers and recruiters from many different companies.

Companies hiring will include healthcare, distribution, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation and government. The jobs will cover a wide range of positions. The plan is to have ETA Director Knob and his staff hand out packets with information from the various employers.

This event will have social distancing and strict safety guidelines enforced for everyone's benefit. They do expect the turn out to be good so make a plan to be there early to get your place in the Drive Thru. Job seekers have to wear a mask, stay in the cars and can find out more at orangecountygov.com/DriveThruJobFair.com.