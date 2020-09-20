Drive-Thru Fair Food Event Coming to Middletown NY

Did you make it through the whole summer without giving into your craving for fair food. We all know how hard the summer was without the county and local fairs, but you add to that the fact that we also missed out on Fried Twinkies and it is just all to much.

Lucky for you, if you feel like you are owed a night out with some of those fair favorites Orange Motorsports and Entertainment (OME) has the perfect event planned for later this month. Get ready for The Orange County Drive-Thru Fair Food Festival.

michael langley / ThinkStock

According to a Facebook event post from OME they will be serving all the favorites. "Funnel Cakes, Fried Twinkies, Sausage & Peppers, Philly Cheese Steak, Gyros, Candy Apples, of course the classic Popcorn and so much more" will be offered by 10 plus vendors.

The Drive-Thru will be open September 24th - 27th and then again October 1st - 4th. Thursday and Friday hours will be 4 PM to 9 PM. On weekends the hours will be 9:30 AM to 9 PM. According to the information I found online you will simply drive up to the vendor of your choice and be served right there in your car. OME will also have the Drive-In at the speedway open if you wish to eat on the fair grounds but those spots must be reserved in advance. Click here for more information.