Dutchess County Office of the Aging Holding Drive-Thru Picnics

Previous years, Dutchess County Office of the Aging (DCOA) would throw multiple picnics throughout the county to celebrate the seniors who lived here. In true fashion of move on and adapt, the DCOA, has made a commitment to continue to serve the senior residents of the county with the picnics, with a COVID 2020, twist.

This year the picnics are being held "Drive-Thru" style to help ensure the safety of our seniors, but still giving them the community connections and socialization that they crave.

Invitations were sent out to residents in the county over the age of 60. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling the Office for the Aging at (845) 486-2555 during business hours. For seniors over 60 the lunch is free, for those under the age of 60 there will be a small $8 fee.

Here is a list of locations of upcoming picnics:

Bowdoin Park, 85 Sheafe Rd., Town of Poughkeepsie Tuesday August 11th Stissing Mountain High School, 2928 W. Church St. (Route 199), Pine Plains Towns of North East, Pine Plains, Stanford and Washington

Stissing Mountain High School, 2928 W. Church St. (Route 199), Pine Plains Towns of North East, Pine Plains, Stanford and Washington Villages of Millbrook and Millerton Thursday August 13th St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 NY 9, Rhinebeck Towns of Milan, Red Hook and Rhinebeck, Villages of Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Tivoli; hamlet of Rhinecliff Thursday September 3rd Thomas Boyce Park, 6420 NY 55, Wingdale Towns of Amenia, Dover, Pawling and Union Vale, Village of Pawling; hamlets of Wassaic and Wingdale